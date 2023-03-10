Russell Slater Johnson joins Songlines
MA Music, Leisure & Travel Ltd has appointed Russell Slater Johnson as editor of Songlines, a world music magazine. He is the founder of Sounds and Colour, an online publication on culture and music from Latin America and the Caribbean.
