Rutland London appoints Little Red Rooster

By Oswin Knuckles
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Rutland London

Consumer PR agency Little Red Rooster has been appointed by Rutland London.

Rutland London is an English manufacturer of luxury brassware, radiators, shower units and bathroom furniture and accessories, all of which are made by its expert team of craftspeople from its Hampshire factory and HQ.

Little Red Rooster will oversee all media relations, and will build brand awareness through a strategic PR programme targeting the luxury design, interiors and lifestyle press. The account will be managed by associate director Isabelle King, with support from the wider interiors team and oversight from Little Red Rooster founder Victoria Ruffy.

 

Tags:
Isabelle King Little Red Rooster Victoria Ruffy