Ryan Brennan appointed journalist at Mediateam

By Christina Pirilla
19 hours ago
Mediateam has appointed Ryan Brennan as a journalist. Ryan will work across Shelflife and Drinks Industry Ireland covering the retail trade and the food and drinks industry in Ireland.

Ryan was previously a data annotator at Covalen.

