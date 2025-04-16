Ryan Brennan appointed journalist at Mediateam
Mediateam has appointed Ryan Brennan as a journalist. Ryan will work across Shelflife and Drinks Industry Ireland covering the retail trade and the food and drinks industry in Ireland.
Ryan was previously a data annotator at Covalen.
