Sam Bradley moves to Digiday

Digiday
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Digiday has appointed Sam Bradley as a senior reporter, marketing. Sam will be reporting on brand marketing for the online publication.

Prior to this, he was assistant editor and senior reporter at The Drum, writing about the business of advertising and marketing agencies around the world.

