Sam Bradley moves to Digiday
Digiday has appointed Sam Bradley as a senior reporter, marketing. Sam will be reporting on brand marketing for the online publication.
Prior to this, he was assistant editor and senior reporter at The Drum, writing about the business of advertising and marketing agencies around the world.
