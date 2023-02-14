 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Samantha King joins Curiously

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Curiously has appointed Samantha King as creative lead. Samantha will be covering covering national news that appeals to under 35s, including lifestyle topics such as relationships, social media and celeb culture.

Samantha joined on 13 February from her content editor role at Oxfordshire Live and Buckinghamshire Live.

 

Buckinghamshire Live. Curiously Oxfordshire Live Samantha King

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Samantha King
  • Curiously - Instagram
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login