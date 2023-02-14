Samantha King joins Curiously
Curiously has appointed Samantha King as creative lead. Samantha will be covering covering national news that appeals to under 35s, including lifestyle topics such as relationships, social media and celeb culture.
Samantha joined on 13 February from her content editor role at Oxfordshire Live and Buckinghamshire Live.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Samantha King
-
Curiously - Instagram
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story