Samuel Lovatt joins Law Business Research

Law-Business-Research
By Siergiej Miloczkin
19 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Law Business Research has appointed Samuel Lovatt as a reporter at Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) and World Trademark Review. Sam is based in London and covers patents, branding and intellectual property.

