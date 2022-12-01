Sanderson Design Group PR manager Katie Hing joins the design and interiors team at Little Red Rooster

Little Red Rooster has appointed Katie Hing to the role of senior account manager.

Having led PR and events at the Sanderson Design Group (the umbrella group for leading fabric and wallpaper brands Morris & Co., Sanderson, Harlequin, Archive, Scion, Zoffany and Clarke & Clarke) for four years, Katie has a strong network of contacts across interior and lifestyle titles and a plethora of experience working with incredible heritage brands.