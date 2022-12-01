 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sanderson Design Group PR manager Katie Hing joins the design and interiors team at Little Red Rooster

By Tahmina Mannan
21 hours ago
Little Red Rooster has appointed Katie Hing to the role of senior account manager.

Having led PR and events at the Sanderson Design Group (the umbrella group for leading fabric and wallpaper brands Morris & Co., Sanderson, Harlequin, Archive, Scion, Zoffany and Clarke & Clarke) for four years, Katie has a strong network of contacts across interior and lifestyle titles and a plethora of experience working with incredible heritage brands.

