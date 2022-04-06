Sara Hailan appointed head of digital at Full Fat

Full Fat has appointed Sara Hailan as its new head of digital.

Starting at Full Fat two-and-a-half years ago, Sara worked with founders Megan Morass and Ella McWilliam to grow the department from one into a team of six alongside several specialist freelancers. The department now offers services spanning from social media management, copywriting, advertising, digital marketing, content production and influencer marketing and has worked with the likes of Sony, William Grant & Sons, FULFIL, Azar, Nexba, Camden Markets, and trans-inclusivity charity, Not A Phase.

Sara will now report to co-founders Megan and Ella as well as Paul Joseph, who was promoted to managing partner of Full Fat last year.