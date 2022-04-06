 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sara Hailan appointed head of digital at Full Fat

By Rob Lock
23 hours ago
Full Fat has appointed Sara Hailan as its new head of digital.

Starting at Full Fat two-and-a-half years ago, Sara worked with founders Megan Morass and Ella McWilliam to grow the department from one into a team of six alongside several specialist freelancers. The department now offers services spanning from social media management, copywriting, advertising, digital marketing, content production and influencer marketing and has worked with the likes of Sony, William Grant & Sons, FULFIL, Azar, Nexba, Camden Markets, and trans-inclusivity charity, Not A Phase.

Sara will now report to co-founders Megan and Ella as well as Paul Joseph, who was promoted to managing partner of Full Fat last year.

