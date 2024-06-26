Sarah Britton joins Scottish Local Retailer (SLR)
55 North has appointed Sarah Britton as deputy editor at Scottish Local Retailer (SLR). Prior to this, she was a deputy editor at Convenience Store. Sarah covers Scottish retail industry and latest product news.
Recent news related to Convenience Store or Scottish Local Retailer (SLR)
Recent news related to Sarah Britton
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarah Britton
-
Convenience Store
3 contacts
-
Scottish Local Retailer (SLR)
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story