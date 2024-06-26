 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Sarah Britton joins Scottish Local Retailer (SLR)

SLR
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

55 North has appointed Sarah Britton as deputy editor at Scottish Local Retailer (SLR). Prior to this, she was a deputy editor at Convenience Store. Sarah covers Scottish retail industry and latest product news.

55 North Convenience Store Sarah Britton Scottish Local Retailer (SLR)

