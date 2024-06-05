Sarah Orme joins YourHomeStyle as digital editor
Our Media has appointed Sarah Orme as a digital editor at YourHomeStyle, the online home for HomeStyle and Your Home magazines. Prior to this, she was a digital editor at Gathered.how. Sarah will be covering interior design, home decoration, gardening, recipes, and trends.
