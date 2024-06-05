 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Sarah Orme joins YourHomeStyle as digital editor

YourHomeStyle
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Our Media has appointed Sarah Orme as a digital editor at YourHomeStyle, the online home for HomeStyle and Your Home magazines. Prior to this, she was a digital editor at Gathered.how. Sarah will be covering interior design, home decoration, gardening, recipes, and trends.

gathered.how HomeStyle Our Media Sarah Orme Your Home YourHomeStyle

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sarah Orme
  • Gathered.how
    1 contacts
  • HomeStyle
    4 contacts
  • Your Home
    4 contacts
  • YourHomeStyle
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login