Sarah Seilly joins Onyx health

By Rob Lock
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Healthcare marketing communications agency, Onyx Health, has appointed Sarah Seilly as head of medical education.

With Sarah at the helm of Onyx Health’s medical education offering, the agency is poised to pave the way for a more connected and responsive future in healthcare education. Sarah’s appointment will enable Onyx Health to introduce a new dimension of synergy between educational content delivery and the diverse channels available in today’s digital landscape.

Onyx Health