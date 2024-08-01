 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Sarah Sherlock joins Nexus Mods as Content Manager

By Siergiej Miloczkin
19 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Black Tree Gaming Ltd. has appointed Sarah Sherlock as content manager at Nexus Mods. Sarah writes game news and features for their news and updates section, and produces content that engages their audience, builds brand awareness, and drives traffic to their website.

Nexus Mods Sarah Sherlock

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sarah Sherlock
  • Nexus Mods
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login