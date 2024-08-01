Sarah Sherlock joins Nexus Mods as Content Manager
Black Tree Gaming Ltd. has appointed Sarah Sherlock as content manager at Nexus Mods. Sarah writes game news and features for their news and updates section, and produces content that engages their audience, builds brand awareness, and drives traffic to their website.
