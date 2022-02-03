Satu Dahl becomes Editor for Inflight magazine
Inflight magazine has appointed Satu Dahl as editor, focussing on the magazine and the Inflight media portfolio.
The Inflight magazine is delivered to airline and aviation executives working across the in-flight technology spectrum in commercial and business aviation markets. The topics she covers mostly include in-flight entertainment, connectivity and wi-fi, seating, lighting, flight catering, aircraft IT solutions, sustainability, passenger experience, aircraft deliveries and air cargo.
Satu joined in January from her editor role at Airline Cargo Management magazine, and has also previously served as a freelance journalist & writer.
