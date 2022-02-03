 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Satu Dahl becomes Editor for Inflight magazine

Inflight
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Inflight magazine has appointed Satu Dahl as editor, focussing on the magazine and the Inflight media portfolio.

The Inflight magazine is delivered to airline and aviation executives working across the in-flight technology spectrum in commercial and business aviation markets. The topics she covers mostly include in-flight entertainment, connectivity and wi-fi, seating, lighting, flight catering, aircraft IT solutions, sustainability, passenger experience, aircraft deliveries and air cargo.

Satu joined in January from her editor role at Airline Cargo Management magazine, and has also previously served as a freelance journalist & writer.

 

