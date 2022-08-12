Sausage Press guides launch

Sausage Press, a series of printed guides covering the top places to eat and drink in London, has launched. Created by the founders of London on the Inside, Ben Smith and Jules Pearson, each guide will pick up a different theme, the first being the full English breakfast. It will detail what makes each location unique and cover wallet-friendly options, 24 hour spots, new places and classic venues. The second guide will cover the best natural wine bars in London.

The Sausage Press team can be found on Instagram @sausage.press