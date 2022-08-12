 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sausage Press guides launch

Sausage Press
By Amy Wilson
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Sausage Press, a series of printed guides covering the top places to eat and drink in London, has launched. Created by the founders of London on the Inside, Ben Smith and Jules Pearson, each guide will pick up a different theme, the first being the full English breakfast. It will detail what makes each location unique and cover wallet-friendly options, 24 hour spots, new places and classic venues. The second guide will cover the best natural wine bars in London.

The Sausage Press team can be found on Instagram @sausage.press

 

