Scoop has been appointed by STACK Leisure to lead the launch campaign for STACK Wigan, the operator’s first venue in the North West.

The appointment will see Scoop develop and deliver the brand communications strategy for the venue’s opening in late November. The launch campaign will combine regional PR, influencer strategy, creative activations and community building campaigns to create awareness, drive footfall and establish STACK Wigan as one of the region’s leading leisure destinations.