Scoop blasts off with Mission Mars win

Scoop has been appointed by Mission Mars, the multi-concept operator behind the popular Albert’s Schloss and Rudy’s Pizzeria brands.

As specialists in strategic PR and marketing for scaling businesses, Scoop will deliver regional media and influencer support for Albert’s Schloss in Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, with the aim of driving awareness of its food offering.

The brand communications agency also recently welcomed two team members, marketing manager Tasha Bloom, and senior communications exec Tom Dellow. Tasha, previously creative account manager at Social Instinct, will support the agency in growing its marketing and creation arm, while Tom, with his background at integrated agency Liquid (working in both Birmingham & Brisbane) will specialise in strategic comms for the agency’s growing roster of F&B clients.