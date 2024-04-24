 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Scoop blasts off with Mission Mars win

Scoop
By Tahmina Mannan
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Scoop has been appointed by Mission Mars, the multi-concept operator behind the popular Albert’s Schloss and Rudy’s Pizzeria brands.

As specialists in strategic PR and marketing for scaling businesses, Scoop will deliver regional media and influencer support for Albert’s Schloss in Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham, with the aim of driving awareness of its food offering.

The brand communications agency also recently welcomed two team members, marketing manager Tasha Bloom, and senior communications exec Tom Dellow. Tasha, previously creative account manager at Social Instinct, will support the agency in growing its marketing and creation arm, while Tom, with his background at integrated agency Liquid (working in both Birmingham & Brisbane) will specialise in strategic comms for the agency’s growing roster of F&B clients.

