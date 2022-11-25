Scoop Expands Its Hospitality Roster with King Pins, Exhibition and Tonight Josephine

Scoop has expanded its F&B and hospitality roster with three client wins, including the home of bottomless brunch, Tonight Josephine.

As specialists in devising and delivering strategic PR & marketing campaigns for scaling businesses in the hospitality sector, Scoop will be working with King Pins, Exhibition as well as Tonight Josephine, as they expand into the North West.

Scoop was appointed by The Adventure Bar Group & Nightcap Plc to introduce its Tonight Josephine brand to Liverpool, the first of the hospitality giants’ venues in the north. Scoop launched the venue with a campaign encompassing influencer gifting, OOH, a press trip to Birmingham, experiential activity in the city center, as well as hosting press and VIP launch events.

Also joining Scoop’s ever-expanding hospitality roster is Exhibition, a multi-kitchen restaurant, bar and entertainment concept, set to launch in Manchester this week. The agency’s PR strategy will focus on driving brand awareness, media and influencer and engagement and cementing the venue’s reputation within Manchester city centre.

Completing Scoop’s trio of recent client wins is King Pins, a 26,000 sq ft bowling alley set to open in the Trafford Palazzo. The brief involves introducing the brand to Greater Manchester consumers and increasing brand awareness amongst its wide target audience groups via a launch event and a creative activation.

The PR & Marketing agency based in Manchester recently expanded the team once again with the hire of Kara Doyle (previously THG) as senior account executive. Kara brings both agency and in-house experience having worked with national retailers across the F&B, sports nutrition and fashion sectors.