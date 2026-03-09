Scoop re-appointed by Popeyes® UK

Manchester brand communications agency Scoop has been re-appointed as lead new site opening and regional PR partner for Popeyes® UK, following a year delivering more than 40 restaurant launches nationwide.

In 2025, Scoop supported the brand in reaching 100 UK locations, four years after Popeyes® first arrived in the country. Now, the agency’s remit expands beyond individual launch moments to deliver integrated regional campaigns – combining media relations, influencer partnerships, events and local collaborations to build long-term brand presence.