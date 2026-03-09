 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Scoop re-appointed by Popeyes® UK

Scoop
By Rob Lock
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Manchester brand communications agency Scoop has been re-appointed as lead new site opening and regional PR partner for Popeyes® UK, following a year delivering more than 40 restaurant launches nationwide.

In 2025, Scoop supported the brand in reaching 100 UK locations, four years after Popeyes® first arrived in the country. Now, the agency’s remit expands beyond individual launch moments to deliver integrated regional campaigns – combining media relations, influencer partnerships, events and local collaborations to build long-term brand presence.