Scott Langham joins Grayling

Grayling, the integrated global communications company, has appointed Scott Langham as senior counsel for corporate affairs. Scott’s appointment represents the first in a series of hires which will elevate and expand Grayling’s growing corporate affairs specialism, supporting blue chip businesses with their licence to operate.

Scott, who will be based in Grayling’s London office, specialises in corporate communications, and crisis, issues and reputation management. He joins from Freuds where he was a director and head of crisis and issues from 2015, working with high net worth individuals, charities and global brands on 24/7 reputational issues, in addition to providing counsel to CEOs, CMOs and COOs across the agency’s portfolio. Previous clients he has worked with include KFC, Mars and B&Q.

Scott has previously served as deputy managing editor of MailOnline, overseeing editorial operations on behalf of UK MailOnline and Metro.co.uk, as well as managing editorial globally through DailyMail.com in the United States and Daily Mail Australia. He also spent nearly a decade at the Press Complaints Commission as head of complaints, offering advice and support to members of the public, organisations and businesses at the centre of media storms.