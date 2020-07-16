 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Scottish Life and The Highlander acquired by the Chelsea Magazine Company

By Andrew Strutt
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Chelsea Magazine Company

The Chelsea Magazine Company has acquired Scottish magazine titles, Scottish Life and The Highlander.

Both were previously published out of the US and have a significant North American subscriber base. Scottish Life is a quarterly magazine covering all aspects of Scottish life from culture to music to books, while The Highlander is published every other month and has articles on personalities, places and events in Scottish history, plus reports on the activities of the Scottish American community today.

Tags:
Scottish Life The Chelsea Magazine Company The Highlander