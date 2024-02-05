 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sebastian McCarthy named editor of Private Equity News

By Martina Losi
5 hours ago
Private Equity News has appointed Sebastian McCarthy as editor. Sebastian was previously a news reporter at the magazine, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @SebMcCarthy.

