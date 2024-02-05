Sebastian McCarthy named editor of Private Equity News
Private Equity News has appointed Sebastian McCarthy as editor. Sebastian was previously a news reporter at the magazine, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @SebMcCarthy.
