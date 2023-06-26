Seda Aslan Yilmaz joins PR Agency One

PR Agency One has appointed Seda Aslan Yilmaz as the head of the Turkish market, aiming to assist businesses from Turkey in marketing themselves in the UK.

As a Director with over 20 years of experience in the PR industry, Seda Aslan Yilmaz brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to PR Agency One. With her track record of delivering PR campaigns and driving business growth, Seda will play a vital role in expanding the agency’s presence in the Turkish market.