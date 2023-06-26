 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Seda Aslan Yilmaz joins PR Agency One

By Rob Lock
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

PR Agency One has appointed Seda Aslan Yilmaz as the head of the Turkish market, aiming to assist businesses from Turkey in marketing themselves in the UK.

As a Director with over 20 years of experience in the PR industry, Seda Aslan Yilmaz brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to PR Agency One. With her track record of delivering PR campaigns and driving business growth, Seda will play a vital role in expanding the agency’s presence in the Turkish market.

