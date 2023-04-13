 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Senior promotions for homegrown talent at V Formation

By Tahmina Mannan
1 hour ago
V Formation has announced the promotion of two members of its team. Amy Cooper is promoted to account manager: digital marketing and Lucy Wharton to account manager: PR.

Homegrown talent, both Amy and Lucy joined V Formation as interns on the Nottingham Internship Scheme after completing English degrees at the University of Nottingham in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Amy is responsible for designing marketing collateral and ensuring brand consistency across all platforms and also delivers digital training to the V Formation team.

As account manager, Amy will continue to manage client accounts and lead creative campaigns for clients, specialising in the life sciences sector.

Lucy is responsible for delivering specialist, proactive and tactical PR services and support, securing earned media coverage, and writing articles for a wide range of audiences and platforms.

As account manager, Lucy will lead client PR campaigns and manage and support junior members of the PR team.

 

