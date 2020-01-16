 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Senior UK and European Appointments at Grayling

By Rob Lock
52 mins ago
news@responsesource.com
Grayling appointments

(L-R Tom Nutt, Jonathan Curtis, Nathan Kemp)

Grayling has appointed Jonathan Curtis as managing director, Grayling UK. Tom Nutt and Nathan Kemp have extended their roles and are now head of corporate and head of creative and planning respectively for both the UK and European businesses.

All three will report to Sarah Scholefield, CEO, Europe, UK & Ireland. Jonathan will be responsible for continuing to drive growth and best practice across Grayling’s nine UK offices, while Tom and Nathan will take responsibility for driving even closer collaboration between the UK and Europe as part of Grayling’s new European structure.

