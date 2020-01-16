Senior UK and European Appointments at Grayling

(L-R Tom Nutt, Jonathan Curtis, Nathan Kemp)

Grayling has appointed Jonathan Curtis as managing director, Grayling UK. Tom Nutt and Nathan Kemp have extended their roles and are now head of corporate and head of creative and planning respectively for both the UK and European businesses.

All three will report to Sarah Scholefield, CEO, Europe, UK & Ireland. Jonathan will be responsible for continuing to drive growth and best practice across Grayling’s nine UK offices, while Tom and Nathan will take responsibility for driving even closer collaboration between the UK and Europe as part of Grayling’s new European structure.