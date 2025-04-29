 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Shannan Sterne Joins Live That Glow As Contributing Beauty Editor

Live that Glow
By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Live That Glow has appointed Shannan Sterne as contributing beauty editor. Shannan will be covering all things beauty related for the magazine, and is keen to hear about the latest launches, interview opportunities and events.

Previously beauty writer at Harrods, Shannan is a freelance beauty journalist and copywriter, and has written for brands including StriVectin, SILKE London, CurrentBody and more on a freelance basis.

CurrentBody Freelance Harrods Live That Glow Shannan Sterne SILKE London StriVectin

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Shannan Sterne
  • Live That Glow
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login