Shannan Sterne Joins Live That Glow As Contributing Beauty Editor
Live That Glow has appointed Shannan Sterne as contributing beauty editor. Shannan will be covering all things beauty related for the magazine, and is keen to hear about the latest launches, interview opportunities and events.
Previously beauty writer at Harrods, Shannan is a freelance beauty journalist and copywriter, and has written for brands including StriVectin, SILKE London, CurrentBody and more on a freelance basis.
