News / PR

Shannon Peerless joins WPR

By Rob Lock
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Birmingham-based PR agency WPR has appointed Shannon Peerless as senior PR director.

Shannon has joined the agency’s consumer PR team after almost 16 years with her former agency, 10 Yetis, where she rose through the ranks from her junior PR position in 2008, to the role of head of PR by 2014, before becoming managing director in 2019.

She will be integral to the consumer PR team at WPR, overseeing accounts such as Care UK and Redrow Homes, and playing an active role in the agency’s new business operations.