Sharp Relations welcomes a host of new clients

Sharp Relations has been appointed to relaunch family brewer Allsopp & Sons and tell the story behind their comeback heritage brews, reimagined for the modern beer drinker.

The specialist PR agency is also the driving force behind the launch of start-up Lilk’s innovative range of blended plant-based milks. They are also delivering a brand awareness raising campaign for food and wine pairing specialist Jamie Patterson’s Ramekins & Wine.

Leading UK soft fruit growers, Hugh Lowe Farms, is working with Sharp again to drive consumer awareness for their delicious Mini Berries, exclusive to Waitrose.

The agency has also been appointed by Maidstone outdoor farming experience attraction Kent Life Heritage Park Farm to promote the attraction as a fun family day out.