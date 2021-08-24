 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Sharp Relations welcomes a host of new clients

By Tahmina Mannan
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Sharp Relations

Sharp Relations has been appointed to relaunch family brewer Allsopp & Sons and tell the story behind their comeback heritage brews, reimagined for the modern beer drinker.

The specialist PR agency is also the driving force behind the launch of start-up Lilk’s innovative range of blended plant-based milks. They are also delivering a brand awareness raising campaign for food and wine pairing specialist Jamie Patterson’s Ramekins & Wine.

Leading UK soft fruit growers, Hugh Lowe Farms, is working with Sharp again to drive consumer awareness for their delicious Mini Berries, exclusive to Waitrose.

The agency has also been appointed by Maidstone outdoor farming experience attraction Kent Life Heritage Park Farm to promote the attraction as a fun family day out.

Tags:
Sharp Relations