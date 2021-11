Food, drink & travel PR agency Sharp Relations has won three clients this month.

The agency will work with vegan confectionery brand Sweet Lounge to promote its collection of eco-friendly, premium Gummies; snacking brand Crave to launch ‘Free From’ and vegan food products; Kentish cheesemaker Kingcott Dairy to promote its handmade, next-generation Kingcott Blue Cheese, raising awareness among both restaurant and retail buyers and consumers.