Shooting Star kicks off the year with triple client win

By Tahmina Mannan
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Shooting Star

Shooting Star has added Love to Rent, Make An Entrance and Nicola Ellwood to its portfolio of clients.

Based in London, Love to Rent is a platform designed to showcase build to rent developments. Shooting Star will manage its social media platforms as well as build its brand and connections with people looking to rent.

Make An Entrance, based in Lincoln, has been providing doormats to businesses and homes for over 30 years, most recently through its online store. Shooting Star is supporting the company with a range of PR marketing and digital activities to help raise its profile.

Nicola Ellwood is a performance and development coach, communication and culture specialist based in Lincoln. Shooting Star has been tasked with helping Nicola to raise her profile and promote her services to a wider audience, using its extensive list of contacts in the local area as she rebrands.

Tags:
Shooting Star