Shooting Star welcomes three additions to its constellation

By Tahmina Mannan
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Shooting Star New Starters

Shooting Star has welcomed two members to its growing team and promoted a third as demand continues to increase for its client services.

Amy Harrison has joined the team as an account executive and Sam Clarke has returned to Shooting Star as digital marketing manager after a year working as marketing manager at Visit Lincoln.

Meanwhile Molly Hare has been promoted to account executive after six months as a graduate intern.

Amy, who previously worked in Somerset’s local government sector, brings a wide range of skills from social media and website development to copywriting, video creation and event support.

Sam is Chartered Institute of Marketing qualified and recently worked on the Town Fund Deal business case for Lincoln.

Molly’s promotion comes after a six-month graduate internship with Shooting Star, following her graduation from Leeds Beckett University in 2020.

Tags:
Shooting Star