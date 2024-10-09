Siobhán Maguire appointed Editor of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine
ESM: European Supermarket Magazine has appointed Siobhán Maguire as its editor, where she covers supermarket news, c-store, cash & carry and wholesale sectors. Maguire is a also consumer journalist and industry commentator who works across print, radio, television and podcasts.
