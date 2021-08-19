 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skout builds on strong construction foundations with latest client win

By Tahmina Mannan
4 hours ago
Skout PR

Skout has recently gained a client in the built environment sector. The win will involve Skout working on a thought leadership programme for the leading independent Building Control Approved Inspector network.

Yorkshire-based Assent Building Control is at the forefront of Building Control in the UK. Looking to improve its share of voice in key trade media and reinforce its position as the market leader, Assent turned to Skout to raise brand awareness and for content creation to help boost its market presence.

