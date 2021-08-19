Skout builds on strong construction foundations with latest client win

Skout has recently gained a client in the built environment sector. The win will involve Skout working on a thought leadership programme for the leading independent Building Control Approved Inspector network.

Yorkshire-based Assent Building Control is at the forefront of Building Control in the UK. Looking to improve its share of voice in key trade media and reinforce its position as the market leader, Assent turned to Skout to raise brand awareness and for content creation to help boost its market presence.