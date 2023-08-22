Skout chosen by BHSF

PR and communications agency Skout has been appointed by BHSF.

BHSF, a profit-for-good Health and Wellbeing Provider, supports over 5,000 public and private sector businesses across the UK, helping them keep their employees physically, mentally, and financially healthy.

Founded in 1873, with roots dating back to the industrial revolution when employers first realised the value of ‘well workers’, BHSF’s vision is to work with employers to provide access to vital health services, creating happier, healthier workplaces. Skout has been enlisted to build its brand awareness, raise its media profile, and reinforce this message across a wide range of industries – which encompasses businesses of all sizes.