Skout has appointed Rebecca Brown as account executive and Becky McArdle as senior account executive.

Rebecca Brown joins Skout with an MA in International Relations from the University of Manchester, as well as several years of experience in the retail sector. Becky McArdle joins the team after working as a marketing officer for Shropshire Council’s supported employment service, Enable. Before this, Becky began her career in a graduate role at a construction marketing and PR agency.