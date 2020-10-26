Skout has secured two client wins in enterprise tech and AI

Skout has secured two client wins, with Stone Group in the enterprise IT sector, and with martech AI innovator, Datasine.

Skout will help Stone transform perceptions of the business – from its heritage as an IT hardware supplier to a leading supplier of ICT solutions. The first big challenge is a campaign focused on Stone’s tech refurbishment and IT asset disposal services.

Skout will help Datasine secure targeted brand awareness, create trust among senior B2C marketers and establish its profile as an expert educator in digital marketing through relevant media.