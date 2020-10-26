 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skout has secured two client wins in enterprise tech and AI

By Tahmina Mannan
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Skout

Skout has secured two client wins, with Stone Group in the enterprise IT sector, and with martech AI innovator, Datasine.

Skout will help Stone transform perceptions of the business – from its heritage as an IT hardware supplier to a leading supplier of ICT solutions. The first big challenge is a campaign focused on Stone’s tech refurbishment and IT asset disposal services.

Skout will help Datasine secure targeted brand awareness, create trust among senior B2C marketers and establish its profile as an expert educator in digital marketing through relevant media.

