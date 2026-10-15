Skout strengthens leadership team

Left to right: Claire James, Claire Lamb, Rob Skinner

HR communications agency Skout has announced a new leadership structure. As part of the transition, Claire James has been promoted from deputy managing director to managing director, taking responsibility for the day-to-day leadership of the business, client service delivery and agency operations.

Founder Rob Skinner will assume the newly created role of head of growth, focusing on business development, marketing, strategic partnerships and identifying new opportunities for agency expansion.

After 14 years, Claire Lamb will step away from operational responsibilities on 1 January 2027 but will remain actively involved in Skout as a board director, strategic advisor and ambassador.