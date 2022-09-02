 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
SLG growth continues with new appointments

By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
SLG has expanded its pool of creative talent with two new team members coming on board.

The Manchester-based agency has been growing throughout 2022 and has now added PR Account Manager Hannah Titterington (pictured left) and Copywriter Faye Graham (pictured right) to its expanding roster.

Hannah previously worked for a marketing agency with clients from the manufacturing and engineering sector. Faye has worked as a copywriter more over seven years – both in-house and freelance.

