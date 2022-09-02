SLG growth continues with new appointments

SLG has expanded its pool of creative talent with two new team members coming on board.

The Manchester-based agency has been growing throughout 2022 and has now added PR Account Manager Hannah Titterington (pictured left) and Copywriter Faye Graham (pictured right) to its expanding roster.

Hannah previously worked for a marketing agency with clients from the manufacturing and engineering sector. Faye has worked as a copywriter more over seven years – both in-house and freelance.