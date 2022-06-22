Smoking Gun chosen by Bott and Co

Smoking Gun has been appointed by solicitors Bott and Co to deliver a digital PR brief with the aim of increasing the brand’s presence and authority amongst the cycling community.

The campaign will focus on encouraging women to get back in the saddle after data highlighted 90% of UK women don’t own a bike yet almost half would like to take up cycling but fear for their safety.

Smoking Gun is working with 17x Paralympic Gold Medalist, Dame Sarah Storey as part of the campaign to inspire more female cyclists and has developed digital resources including a cycle club finder tool, connecting potential female riders with local clubs.