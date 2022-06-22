 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Smoking Gun chosen by Bott and Co

Dame Sarah cycling
By Rob Lock
13 hours ago
Smoking Gun has been appointed by solicitors Bott and Co to deliver a digital PR brief with the aim of increasing the brand’s presence and authority amongst the cycling community.

The campaign will focus on encouraging women to get back in the saddle after data highlighted 90% of UK women don’t own a bike yet almost half would like to take up cycling but fear for their safety.

Smoking Gun is working with 17x Paralympic Gold Medalist, Dame Sarah Storey as part of the campaign to inspire more female cyclists and has developed digital resources including a cycle club finder tool, connecting potential female riders with local clubs.

