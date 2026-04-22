Smoking Gun chosen by easyHotel
Smoking Gun has been appointed by international value hotel group easyHotel to lead its UK consumer communications strategy.
Smoking Gun has been tasked with a high-impact consumer PR brief designed to raise awareness and consideration for the brand across the UK market.
The account will be led by Sarah Twyman, Smoking Gun’s Head of Consumer & Director of Client Services, who brings extensive expertise in driving consumer consideration and preference, and brand storytelling.