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News / PR

Smoking Gun chosen by easyHotel

PinPep_easyHotel
By Rob Lock
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Smoking Gun has been appointed by international value hotel group easyHotel to lead its UK consumer communications strategy.

Smoking Gun has been tasked with a high-impact consumer PR brief designed to raise awareness and consideration for the brand across the UK market.

The account will be led by Sarah Twyman, Smoking Gun’s Head of Consumer & Director of Client Services, who brings extensive expertise in driving consumer consideration and preference, and brand storytelling.

Smoking Gun