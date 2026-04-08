Smoking Gun chosen by Sixteen Real Estate

Smoking Gun has been appointed by Manchester-based property consultancy Sixteen Real Estate.

The strategic brief will see Smoking Gun lead a profile-raising charge for the consultancy’s key senior team. The campaign will focus on driving visibility and meaningful connections through both earned media and social media, with a specific emphasis on LinkedIn.

The account will be led by Lee Simpson, Smoking Gun’s B2B senior account director, who brings extensive experience in delivering strategic B2B growth.