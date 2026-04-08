 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Smoking Gun chosen by Sixteen Real Estate

Smoking-Gun
By Rob Lock
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Smoking Gun has been appointed by Manchester-based property consultancy Sixteen Real Estate.

The strategic brief will see Smoking Gun lead a profile-raising charge for the consultancy’s key senior team. The campaign will focus on driving visibility and meaningful connections through both earned media and social media, with a specific emphasis on LinkedIn.

The account will be led by Lee Simpson, Smoking Gun’s B2B senior account director, who brings extensive experience in delivering strategic B2B growth.

Smoking Gun