Smoking Gun chosen by The Association of Financial Mutuals

Smoking Gun has been appointed by The Association of Financial Mutuals, the trade body which represents mutual and not-for-profit insurers, friendly societies and other financial mutuals across the UK.

As part of the brief, Smoking Gun will be working on a project to promote mutuals and mutuality to the wider consumer and trade markets. The project is intended to support AFM members in creating clear and relevant messages about the value of mutuality that can be used in a co-ordinated way to raise the profile of the mutual sector.