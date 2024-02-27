 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Smoking Gun client wins

By Rob Lock
39 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Smoking Gun has announced a raft of new business wins, including global pensions and health benefits administrator Aptia, playground manufacturer ESP Play, hotel booking platform Profitroom and retail insights brand Reapp.

Led by commercial director and head of B2B Caroline Aspinall, the agency has also appointed former Newsquest news and business editor Steven Hallmark as B2B media manager. Lindsay Jones also joins the division as account director following senior roles at TrunkBBI, Big Brand Ideas and Zeus PR.