Smoking Gun client wins

Smoking Gun has announced a raft of new business wins, including global pensions and health benefits administrator Aptia, playground manufacturer ESP Play, hotel booking platform Profitroom and retail insights brand Reapp.

Led by commercial director and head of B2B Caroline Aspinall, the agency has also appointed former Newsquest news and business editor Steven Hallmark as B2B media manager. Lindsay Jones also joins the division as account director following senior roles at TrunkBBI, Big Brand Ideas and Zeus PR.