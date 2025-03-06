Smoking Gun creates specialist strategy unit

Smoking Gun has launched strategic division The Intention Unit, headed up by strategy director Hayley Peters. It’s focus will be on utilising the agency’s data tools and research capabilities such as audience and trends analysis to deliver robust strategies and disruptive ideas rooted in insight. Hayley will be supported by Carl Stroud, Smoking Gun’s chief storyteller who has two decades of experience on Fleet Street as The Sun’s website editor, and will lead on crafting compelling narratives. Carly Chell makes up the third element of the team, with 13 years of digital marketing experience, leading on the agency’s digital and influencer channel strategy.