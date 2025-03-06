 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Smoking Gun creates specialist strategy unit

Smoking-Gun
By Oswin Knuckles
14 hours ago
Smoking Gun has launched strategic division The Intention Unit, headed up by strategy director Hayley Peters. It’s focus will be on utilising the agency’s data tools and research capabilities such as audience and trends analysis to deliver robust strategies and disruptive ideas rooted in insight. Hayley will be supported by Carl Stroud, Smoking Gun’s chief storyteller who has two decades of experience on Fleet Street as The Sun’s website editor, and will lead on crafting compelling narratives. Carly Chell makes up the third element of the team, with 13 years of digital marketing experience, leading on the agency’s digital and influencer channel strategy.

