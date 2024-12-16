Smoking Gun gets into bed with BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels, Great Britain’s largest group of independent hotels has named Smoking Gun as its retained B2B PR agency.

Representing more than 230 independent hotels nationwide – including Best Western and luxury WorldHotels, BWH Hotels is pursuing ambitious growth and needed a B2B PR partner who could bring its story to life.

Smoking Gun has been tasked with elevating BWH Hotels’ profile among independent hotels and property developers. Early wins include securing interviews and profiling in key trade titles such as The Caterer and Hotel Owner.