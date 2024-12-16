 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Smoking Gun gets into bed with BWH Hotels

By Tahmina Mannan
15 hours ago
BWH Hotels, Great Britain’s largest group of independent hotels has named Smoking Gun as its retained B2B PR agency.

Representing more than 230 independent hotels nationwide – including Best Western and luxury WorldHotels, BWH Hotels is pursuing ambitious growth and needed a B2B PR partner who could bring its story to life.

Smoking Gun has been tasked with elevating BWH Hotels’ profile among independent hotels and property developers. Early wins include securing interviews and profiling in key trade titles such as The Caterer and Hotel Owner.