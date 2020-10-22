 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Smoking Gun makes a splash with Sporting House

By Rob Lock
10 hours ago
Smoking Gun has been appointed by a collection of brands led by Olympians, all under the Sporting House banner, to handle their public relations account.

The brands seek to deliver swimming and gymnastics at grassroots level, to communities across the UK and has reached a combined 30,000 children per week this year through their activities.

The agency has been appointed to handle strategic communications campaigns and media relations and for all brands within the group, to drive national and regional awareness with parents and within the sport and education sectors.

