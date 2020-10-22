Smoking Gun makes a splash with Sporting House

Smoking Gun has been appointed by a collection of brands led by Olympians, all under the Sporting House banner, to handle their public relations account.

The brands seek to deliver swimming and gymnastics at grassroots level, to communities across the UK and has reached a combined 30,000 children per week this year through their activities.

The agency has been appointed to handle strategic communications campaigns and media relations and for all brands within the group, to drive national and regional awareness with parents and within the sport and education sectors.