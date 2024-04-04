 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Smoking Gun scores a double with new client wins

Smoking-Gun
By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Smoking Gun has announced two new retained clients for its growing B2B division, ESP Play and QUEST Electrical.

ESP Play, a leading provider and manufacturer of playground equipment, has chosen Smoking Gun to support its venture into the commercial playground market. With a focus on boosting brand awareness and expanding audience reach, Smoking Gun will provide strategic counsel and creative solutions to drive ESP’s growth trajectory with robust integrated PR and social media campaigns. Similarly for QUEST Electrical, Smoking Gun will drive QUEST’s narrative as leading electrical contractors and wholesale suppliers to commercial and industrial businesses across the UK.

Smoking Gun