Smoking Gun scores a double with new client wins

Smoking Gun has announced two new retained clients for its growing B2B division, ESP Play and QUEST Electrical.

ESP Play, a leading provider and manufacturer of playground equipment, has chosen Smoking Gun to support its venture into the commercial playground market. With a focus on boosting brand awareness and expanding audience reach, Smoking Gun will provide strategic counsel and creative solutions to drive ESP’s growth trajectory with robust integrated PR and social media campaigns. Similarly for QUEST Electrical, Smoking Gun will drive QUEST’s narrative as leading electrical contractors and wholesale suppliers to commercial and industrial businesses across the UK.