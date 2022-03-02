Sophie Bronstein returns to freelance work after maternity leave
Freelance beauty editor Sophie Bronstein has returned from maternity leave and is available for commissions.
Sophie is interested in hearing about any beauty news, launches and events. She can be contacted via sophiebronsteinfreelance@gmail.com and examples of her work can be found on her website.
