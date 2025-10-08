Spark Communications chosen by Aqua Global
Spark Communications has been appointed by UK fintech firm Aqua Global to lead its UK PR and content programme.
The PR programme will support Aqua’s next stage of growth, raising awareness of the operational risks of manual processes and highlighting how banks can keep pace with incoming regulations and standards, and the increasing demand for data transparency. Spark will deliver a blend of strategic story development support, media relations and thought leadership content to reach financial services, business, and enterprise IT audiences.