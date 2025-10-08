 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Spark Communications chosen by Aqua Global

By Rob Lock
6 hours ago
Spark Communications has been appointed by UK fintech firm Aqua Global to lead its UK PR and content programme.

The PR programme will support Aqua’s next stage of growth, raising awareness of the operational risks of manual processes and highlighting how banks can keep pace with incoming regulations and standards, and the increasing demand for data transparency. Spark will deliver a blend of strategic story development support, media relations and thought leadership content to reach financial services, business, and enterprise IT audiences.