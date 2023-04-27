 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Spark Communications chosen by Cloudera

Spark Communications
By Rob Lock
33 mins ago
Spark Communications has been appointed by hybrid data company Cloudera to manage its UK PR programme and EMEA hub function.

A core objective of the UK PR programme will be to drive media relations and thought leadership activity, showcasing how the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) can help organisations drive greater value from their on-premise and cloud data.

Acting as the EMEA hub, Spark will be developing creative campaigns and content to support Cloudera’s other partner agencies in the region. In addition, Spark will be developing case studies to support Cloudera’s customer advocacy programme in EMEA.