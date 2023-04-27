Spark Communications chosen by Cloudera

Spark Communications has been appointed by hybrid data company Cloudera to manage its UK PR programme and EMEA hub function.

A core objective of the UK PR programme will be to drive media relations and thought leadership activity, showcasing how the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) can help organisations drive greater value from their on-premise and cloud data.

Acting as the EMEA hub, Spark will be developing creative campaigns and content to support Cloudera’s other partner agencies in the region. In addition, Spark will be developing case studies to support Cloudera’s customer advocacy programme in EMEA.