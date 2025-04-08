Spark Communications chosen by Nexthink
Spark Communications has been appointed by Nexthink to manage its US and UK PR programme.
A key goal of the PR programme is to support Nexthink’s next stage of growth and educate the market on why Digital Employee Experience is a boardroom priority. Through targeted media relations and thought leadership, focusing on business and enterprise IT media, Spark will showcase Nexthink’s expertise and demonstrate how its solutions boost productivity and enhance both employee and customer experience.