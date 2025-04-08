 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Spark Communications chosen by Nexthink

Spark Communications
By Rob Lock
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Spark Communications has been appointed by Nexthink to manage its US and UK PR programme.

A key goal of the PR programme is to support Nexthink’s next stage of growth and educate the market on why Digital Employee Experience is a boardroom priority. Through targeted media relations and thought leadership, focusing on business and enterprise IT media, Spark will showcase Nexthink’s expertise and demonstrate how its solutions boost productivity and enhance both employee and customer experience.